In a significant operation targeting the illicit sale of alcohol, the State Taxes and Excise Department has delivered a severe blow to bootleggers across the state. Taking swift action, multiple teams were dispatched to various locations, resulting in the seizure of a staggering 750 boxes of illegal liquor.

Excise Commissioner Yunus revealed that the department’s intensified campaign yielded exceptional results, culminating in the confiscation of 750 boxes of illicit liquor. The excise department teams meticulously raided targeted areas, meticulously collecting evidence to build cases against those involved in this illegal trade. The seized boxes contain a variety of alcohol, including both English and country liquor.

Commissioner Yunus emphasized the department’s commitment to upholding the law and safeguarding public safety. The seizure of such a significant quantity of illicit liquor underscores the magnitude of the problem and the department’s determination to root out this unlawful activity.

The operation showcases the department’s relentless efforts to combat bootlegging and protect citizens from the harmful consequences associated with illegal liquor. By targeting and dismantling the networks of bootleggers, the Excise Department aims to disrupt their illicit operations and maintain law and order across the state.

Commissioner Yunus commended the diligent work of the teams involved in this successful operation. He also extended his appreciation to the general public for their continued support in reporting instances of illegal alcohol trade.