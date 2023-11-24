115 Boxes of Illegal Liquor Seized in Mandi

In a significant move against the illicit liquor trade, the State Excise Department Himachal Pradesh conducted a successful raid on illegal liquor manufacturing units hidden deep within the forests of Toka Nagla near Paonta Sahib in district Sirmaur.

Led by Sandeep Attri, Assistant Commissioner of State Taxes and Excise, a specialized team embarked on an intensive search operation, venturing 5 to 6 kilometers inside the dense forest area. The operation resulted in the discovery and subsequent shutdown of three illegal manufacturing units situated along the riverbanks within the dense forest.

In accordance with the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act, 2011, approximately 14,500 liters of illegal lahan were promptly destroyed on the spot. The estimated value of the destroyed lahan was reported to be Rs. 4,35,000.

Dr. Yunus, Commissioner of State Taxes and Excise, highlighted that such decisive actions against illegal liquor operations were part of a broader initiative mandated by the State Headquarters. The overarching objective is to curb the illegal sale of liquor, ensuring strict enforcement of regulations.

In a simultaneous operation, the Excise Department seized 115 boxes of English liquor and beer in the Mandi district. These alcoholic beverages, intended for sale in Chandigarh, were intercepted by vigilant authorities.

Dr. Yunus elaborated on the proactive measures taken by the department, including the formation of 24 mobile teams strategically placed across the state. These teams are tasked with curbing the production, sale, and purchase of illegal liquor, aligning with the policy of zero tolerance for cases of illegal liquor and tax evasion.

As part of the ongoing fiscal efforts, the departmental teams have successfully seized 1,08,698 liters of illicit liquor/lahan in 309 cases. Dr. Yunus urged citizens to contribute to these efforts by promptly reporting any instances of illegal liquor and tax evasion. The toll-free number 1800-180-8060 and the WhatsApp number 94183-31426 have been made available for citizens to share information.