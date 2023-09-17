In an unwavering mission to combat illegal liquor operations and tax evasion, the State Tax and Excise Department has made significant strides in recent operations. The crackdown resulted in the destruction of 1275 liters of Lahan, the seizure of 3504 illegal liquor bottles, and the imposition of hefty penalties, including the confiscation of 5.035 kg of gold and 14.236 kg of silver.

The Excise department has intensified efforts to dismantle illegal liquor distilleries, particularly in the Shri Naina Devi area of Bilaspur district. Acting on confidential information, the enforcement team swiftly conducted a raid, seizing 1200 liters of raw Lahan and dismantling a liquor distillery. An illegal liquor trader was also apprehended with 10 liters of contraband. Checkpoints in Mehatpur, Una, led to the seizure of 24 bottles of English liquor and 46 bottles of beer.

Additional raids in various locations resulted in the confiscation of 53 bottles of country liquor, and cases were filed against offenders in the Sirmaur district. Inspections of liquor shops in Una and Baddi uncovered 74 boxes of liquor on the premises of licensees in violation of regulations.

The Enforcement Directorate (South Zone) in Parwanoo played a crucial role in curbing the illegal liquor trade, seizing 121 bottles of liquor at various locations. In Rohru, officials destroyed 75 liters of Lahan on the spot.

The department’s relentless efforts have paid off, with approximately 3405 bottles seized and legal actions taken against offenders. Cases of tax evasion were also pursued, confiscating gold jewellery and silver valued at approximately Rs. 2.96 crore. Fines totalling roughly Rs. 18.09 lakh were collected.

Excise Commissioner Dr. Yunus affirmed the department’s commitment to strict action against those involved in illegal liquor activities and tax evasion, promising continued efforts. A total of 26 teams are currently operating across the state.

To encourage public participation, the Excise Department has established a 24×7 control room at the headquarters level. The control room will monitor illegal liquor activities and accept complaints related to them. Citizens are urged to utilize the toll-free number 18001808062 and the WhatsApp number 94183-31426 to report concerns or complaints related to illegal liquor. The Excise Commissioner emphasized the importance of these contact points in ensuring swift and effective action against illegal activities in the state.