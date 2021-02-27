Shimla: Following the Vidhan sabha ruckus, the state police has decided to upgrade the security cover of Governor Bandaru Dattatraya.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, along with other Senior Officers of Police Department today called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan.

In view of development occurring in the premises of the Legislative Assembly, the Governor reviewed the security arrangements with DGP.

The DGP expressed grief over the inconvenience caused to the Governor and said that it was unexpected and unfortunate. He said that as a first citizen of the State, the police administration has decided to take extra precaution and provide a high-security system to the Governor in their future activities.

Kundu said that a Road Clearing System to be developed. At present there was only one Personnel Security Officer (PSO) deputed during the functional activity or in the movement of the Governor but now, the system would be changed and ‘Close Protection Team’ would be deployed in which more professional police Commandos would be engaged and the current PSO system would be changed.

He said that Advance Security would be provided in important and big programs and efforts would be made in such programs that both the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) of the Governor would move together.

DGP Kundu said that in the event of any adverse situation, the officer posted under the protection of the Governor could make the call for backup and the police administration was determined to provide strict security to the Governor and would not allow any lapse in this regard.

DGP said that the police administration will try to provide DSP security facility in Raj Bhava