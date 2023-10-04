In a recent operation, the State Taxes and Excise Department has made significant strides in curbing illegal activities in the state. Commissioner of State Taxes and Excise, Dr. Yunus, revealed today the successful seizure of valuable silver jewellery worth a staggering Rs. 4.64 crore, alongside the confiscation of 250 bulk liters of illicit liquor.

Acting on a tip-off, the enforcement team in Una swung into action, raiding the residence of a silver jewellery merchant. The seized jewellery, valued at over Rs. 4 crore, lacked proper bills or documentation. In response, the department imposed a penalty of Rs. 15,32,594 under the GST Act.

Dr. Yunus also revealed another case where the Dehra team of the department collected a fine of one lakh rupees under the GST Act during late-night inspections. Goods without proper bills were found during the inspection, prompting this fine.

Regarding illegal liquor, various teams under the Excise Act have been actively tackling the problem across the state. The Revenue District BBN team conducted raids in Barotiwala, Kalu Jhanda, Kulhariwala, and Kunjhal areas, seizing 115 bulk liters of liquor intended for sale in Chandigarh. Furthermore, the excise team of district Sirmaur discovered and promptly destroyed 90 liters of illegal liquor, packaged in bottles and cans, near village Jamni Ghat.

In a separate operation, Team Shimla targeted suspected grocery shops and dhabas, seizing 22 bulk liters of illicit liquor.

Commissioner Yunus highlighted the department’s recent achievements, citing the seizure and destruction of 77,000 bulk liters of illicit liquor and the registration of approximately 230 cases under the Excise Act. He emphasized that 26 dedicated teams within the department worked tirelessly day and night to combat these illegal activities.

To further facilitate reporting and public involvement, Dr. Yunus announced the establishment of a 24×7 control room. He urged citizens to report cases of illegal liquor and tax evasion promptly.