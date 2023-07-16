In a significant development, the Shimla Municipal Corporation commissioner court has ordered the demolition of a five-storey building in Kachchighati that was constructed without the necessary approval. The verdict was announced on Saturday after a hearing held by Municipal Commissioner Bhupendra Atri, who presided over 67 cases related to illegal constructions.

The building in question had been erected without obtaining the necessary approval from the Municipal Corporation, a mandatory requirement for any construction in the city. Despite the proceedings spanning several years, the owner failed to comply with the regulations, rendering the structure illegal. Consequently, the court issued an order for its demolition.

Another building located near Lakkar Bazar also faces the same fate as its owner had constructed an additional residence without obtaining the required approvals. The authorities have instructed the demolition of this unauthorized construction as well. Meanwhile, the city currently harbours a concerning situation with approximately 150 buildings that have been declared unsafe, posing a risk of collapse during the rainy season. Many inhabitants remain reluctant to vacate these structures, citing the high cost of finding alternative accommodations in the area.

In response to the hazardous conditions, the Municipal Corporation has issued directives for the evacuation of unsafe buildings. These measures aim to mitigate the potential dangers posed by heavy rainfall. Over the past five years, the Corporation has identified and declared more than 150 buildings as unsafe. However, a significant number of residents continue to reside in these structures, disregarding the safety concerns raised by the authorities.