Sought directions to Bhakra Board to release arrears

New Delhi: Himachal Chief Minister demanded to increase state share from 12 to 15 per cent in the Hydro Power Projects.

State CM Sukhvinder Singh, in a meeting with Union Minister R.K Singh late Wednesday evening, demanded to enhance the State’s share in the power projects which were commissioned 25 years back and have completed their loan repayments. He said that state share must be enhanced from 12 to 15 per cent.

Chief Minister also raised the issue of the Luhri power project being executed by SJVNL and advocated for fresh agreement for enhancing the state share as the project is fully viable.

Sukhvinder Singh also demanded Union Minister to direct the Bhakra Beas Management Board to release the arrears to the State Government. The Supreme Court has passed its verdict in favour of the State Government pertaining to the payment of arrears and its share by the Bhakra Board.