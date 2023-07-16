Shimla: In a determined effort to combat the rampant illegal tobacco trade, authorities conducted a targeted raid in Shimla’s bustling Lower Bazaar. The operation successfully exposed a significant network engaged in the illicit trade of tobacco products.

Acting on credible intelligence, a team comprising officials from the Central Government’s Institute of Legal Metrology executed the raid effectively. The operation specifically targeted several shops suspected of involving in the unlawful sale of tobacco products within the Lower Bazaar area. The authorities aimed to curb the trade of sub-standard, counterfeit, and unregistered cigarettes that pose substantial risks to public health.

During the raid, authorities discovered a considerable quantity of banned tobacco products, including cigarettes and related items. The seized goods were secured as crucial evidence for future legal proceedings against those involved in the illegal trade.

The Institute of Legal Metrology, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, remains dedicated to eradicating the sale and distribution of illegal tobacco products. These products often evade quality control measures and fail to meet regulatory standards, jeopardizing public health. The successful raid in Shimla’s Lower Bazaar illustrates the efficacy of intelligence-led operations in dismantling illicit trade networks.

Authorities are assessing the seized tobacco products to determine their exact quantity and estimated value. This thorough evaluation will provide vital evidence to support robust legal action against individuals involved in the illicit tobacco trade. Such measures are essential to hold offenders accountable and deter others from engaging in similar unlawful activities.