In a terrifying turn of events amidst the relentless rain, Jubbal in the Shimla district witnessed a devastating incident as a moving car was struck by a landslide. The calamity unfolded as the region grappled with the havoc caused by heavy rainfall, leaving residents in a state of shock and authorities scrambling to respond.

The incident occurred in Jubbal’s Santoshi Nagar, sending shivers down the spines of onlookers. However, against all odds, the occupants of the car managed to escape the harrowing situation unharmed.

जुब्बल के संतोषीनगर में एक चलती गाड़ी पर भूस्खलन हुआ, कार में सवार व्यक्ति सुरक्षित है।



हिमाचल प्रदेश यातायात पर्यटक एवं रेलवे पुलिस आप सभी से अनुरोध करती है कि इस बारिश के मौसम में सावधानी से गाड़ी चलायें, सड़कों और मौसम की स्थिति पर नजर रखें, जब तक आवश्यक न हो,यात्रा न करें। pic.twitter.com/ZTNbgdzL9q — HP Traffic, Tourist & Railways Police (@TTRHimachal) July 17, 2023

Adding to the distress, reports emerged of a house sinking into the ground in Jatari village, compounding the toll of the torrential downpour in the area. The unrelenting rain had weakened the ground, leading to this unfortunate incident that further heightened the sense of vulnerability among the local community.

Another casualty of the rain’s fury was witnessed along the banks of Shikdi Khad in Rohru. Following a cloudburst, the water levels surged, affecting the lives of approximately two dozen families residing in shanties along the Khad in Samala and Rohru Bazar. The deluge brought with it an onslaught of water and debris, leaving the affected families grappling with the overwhelming challenge of displacement.

Meanwhile, the Sawra Kuddu project suffered significant damage as a kilometer-long section of the road constructed for Chamshu was engulfed by the dam. This unforeseen occurrence has created immense hurdles for gardeners who now face difficulty in transporting their cash crops to the mandis. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the cascading effects triggered by the relentless rain, impacting not only lives but also the region’s economy.

As the situation unfolds, the Himachal Pradesh Police issued a heartfelt plea to all residents, urging them to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant during this treacherous rainy season. Authorities advised drivers to closely monitor road conditions, maintain a keen eye on weather updates, and avoid unnecessary travel unless absolutely essential, considering the inherent risks posed by the inclement weather.