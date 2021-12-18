Shimla: Acknowledging the importance of the glaciers ecosystem, Himachal Chief Minister stressed taking concrete measures at the ground level to reduce the impact of climate change.

The state CM, while presiding over the climate change conference-2021 organized by the Department of Environment, Science and Technology here on Saturday, revealed that the state government was focusing on sustainable development and environment protection.

“To reduce the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, the state government was focusing on the use of green fuels like hydropower and solar energy,” CM said and further added that the state would implement ‘State Clean Fuel Policy’ to reduce air pollution.

Jai Ram Thakur stressed a need to make collective efforts to tackle the problem of climate change.

“We must support meaningful global warming legislation and improve the energy efficiency of power plants as well as increase the use of renewable energy sources,” Jai Ram Thakur said.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of the Digital Climate Change Reference Center. The Chief Minister issued guidelines for a knowledge network on CC and DRR. He also launched State Action Plan Part-II on Climate Change and CAFRI Programme in Himachal Pradesh.

German Ambassador Walter J. Linear stressed that we need to undertake collective efforts to deal with the climate change problem.

Sonam Wangchuk, President, Student Educational and Culture Women of Laddakh appreciated the measures taken by Himachal Pradesh in the field of environmental protection.