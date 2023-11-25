Shimla’s Green Horizon Expands with Retreat, Mashobra, Band Tukda Andri, Shiv Mandir Andri, Tal & Giri, DPF Khalini, BCS Mist Chamber, and Parimahal Now Declared Green Zones Amidst State’s Sustainable Development Drive

Shimla – In a significant leap towards sustainable development and environmental conservation, the Himachal Pradesh state government has declared eight new areas in Shimla as green zones. This move is a part of the government’s concerted effort to balance development with environmental preservation, particularly in the aftermath of a recent monsoon disaster that highlighted the vulnerabilities of haphazard urbanization.

The areas newly designated as green zones include Retreat, Mashobra, Band Tukda Andri, Shiv Mandir Andri, Tal & Giri, DPF Khalini, BCS Mist Chamber and Parimahal of Shimla city. The decision was approved during a recent cabinet meeting to curb unplanned construction in ecologically sensitive regions.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the need for a balanced approach to development. “Monsoon fury has taught us a lesson to balance between development and the environment. It is high time to take steps for environmental preservation for sustainable development,” he stated.

The extension of green zones in Shimla is not just about protecting existing natural habitats but also about minimizing the environmental impact of human activities. The government’s proactive measures underscore its dedication to creating a sustainable future for the state.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the specific amendment in Chapter 17 of the Development Plan, which facilitates the inclusion of these new areas into Shimla’s green zone. This legislative step demonstrates the government’s systematic approach to environmental preservation.

In addition to the focus on Shimla, the state government has recognized the need for similar measures in Kullu and Chopal. Plans are underway to extend the planning area in these regions, with a special emphasis on controlling haphazard construction. The government’s commitment to environmental protection extends beyond green zones, with initiatives such as promoting electric vehicles and harnessing green energy to meet the state’s energy demands.