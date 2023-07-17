In a devastating incident following heavy rainfall, a cloudburst near Kais village in Kullu’s Raison has claimed the life of one person and left three others injured. The incident occurred at 3.55 am on Monday.

The Kullu police station received distressing information about the cloudburst in Kota Nala of Kais village, where vehicles were washed away in the deluge. Responding promptly, the police reached the scene to assess the situation. Reports indicate that four people were inside a Bolero Camper vehicle when the tragedy struck.

Badal Sharma (28), a resident of Chansari village in Kullu, lost his life in the calamity. Khem Chand (53) from Badogi village and Suresh Sharma (38) from Chansari village sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Miraculously, the driver of the vehicle managed to escape unharmed. In addition to the human toll, the cloudburst caused damage to six vehicles and three two-wheelers.

Rajesh Thakur, DSP Headquarters, confirmed the occurrence of the cloudburst in Kais village. Tragically, one life was lost, and two individuals sustained injuries. The incident also caused damage to nine vehicles. Another cloudburst was reported in Kharahal during midnight, resulting in flooding in the Neuli school and several residential areas. One vehicle was also engulfed by the floodwaters.

As a consequence of the cloudburst, a road became impassable at a particular location, leading to the deployment of a JCB machine for clearance.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The forecast warned of intense showers expected from July 16 to 17, posing potential risks to affected regions.

The recent heavy rains have inflicted significant damage on Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides, flash floods, and disruptions to infrastructure.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 24, the state has suffered losses amounting to Rs. 4,357 crore. Unfortunately, the rain-related incidents and road accidents have claimed the lives of 111 individuals, according to reports from the state emergency response center. The situation remains challenging as the authorities continue their efforts to mitigate the impact of the monsoon and provide support to affected communities.