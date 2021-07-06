University assures students and parents – loan settlement in process between AP Goyal Charitable Trust and the Bankers

Shimla: Denying media reports of future of thousands of students hanging in balance, APG Shimla University, officiating Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ramesh Chauhan said some media reports relating to the proceedings initiated by the Bankers for their outstanding loan and online auction of the University is a matter related to the AP Goyal Charitable Trust and the Bankers.

“The APG Shimla University with its sprawling campus has been developed with an amount of over Rs.200 crores and out of that only approx Rs. 40 crores is outstanding of the Bankers, whereas the real property value of the University is around 150 crores” he said.

He assured that AP Goyal Charitable Trust is fully cooperating with the concerned Bank to settle all issues of loan.

“We would like to assure all the students, parents and staff members of Shimla University that their interests are fully protected and they should not give greater credence to the media reports – social, print and electronic about “anyone’s future being at stake”.

Besides, regular online teaching-learning works, practicals and examination schedules are being carried as per UGC Academic Calendar smoothly, he added.

The students can get their degrees/certificates by the end of July 2021, he asserted.

Prof. Chauhan further said, “Once all issues of loan between the Trust and the Bankers are settled and state government lifts COVIID-19 restrictions, the University regular academics will commence as usual.”