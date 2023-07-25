Shimla – The monsoon’s relentless downpour continues to impact Himachal Pradesh, prompting the Meteorological Center Shimla to issue an orange alert for heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a yellow alert for Friday. The state is bracing for adverse weather conditions until July 31, with several areas experiencing significant rainfall in the past 24 hours.

On Monday night, Dharamshala recorded a staggering 80.2 mm of rainfall, while Palampur received 50.6 mm, and Jogindernagar witnessed 26.0 mm. As a result of the incessant rains, more than 500 roads remain blocked, disrupting transportation and causing inconvenience to residents. Additionally, hundreds of water supply schemes and power transformers have been impacted, leading to localized disruptions in utility services.

The Meteorological Center Shimla has predicted a surge in rainfall activities across Himachal Pradesh from July 26 to 27. The districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti are likely to witness heavy rain at isolated places during this period. However, a gradual reduction in the intensity and distribution of rainfall is expected over the state from July 30 onwards, lasting for the following two days. The average maximum and minimum temperatures are projected to remain within the normal range over the next four to five days.

As a precautionary measure, the administration has taken steps to ensure the safety of students and staff in the face of the heavy rain alert. In six sub-divisions of Shimla district – namely Rampur Bushahr, Jubbal, Kotkhai, Chopal, Rohru, and Theog – schools will remain closed until July 28. This decision aims to protect the well-being of students during challenging weather conditions.

Rampur Bushahr sub-division has witnessed the closure of 60 rural roads, affecting public transportation and leading to increased hardships for the local populace. In response to the continuous heavy rain alert issued by the Meteorological Department for the next two to three days, authorities have taken this proactive measure to safeguard students from potential difficulties.

The state government has issued a flash flood alert for the next 24 hours in districts such as Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaur, Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, and Kinnaur. Residents are urged to exercise caution, stay informed through official alerts, and take necessary precautions during this period of heavy rainfall.