In a grim turn of events, Shimla’s monsoon woes deepen as yet another devastating landslide struck during the afternoon hours, this time ravaging the Krishnanagar Ward. The catastrophe has amplified the city’s ongoing struggle against the relentless monsoon rains, resulting in the collapse of multiple homes and leaving a trail of destruction that has profoundly shaken the community.

The picturesque charm of Shimla has been replaced by an unrelenting series of calamities as the monsoon season unfolds. The city’s serene backdrop has given way to a sequence of harrowing events, driven by a succession of landslides that have ruthlessly shredded the tranquillity of the landscape and disrupted the daily lives of its residents.

The most recent chapter of this tragic tale played out in the Krishnanagar Ward, punctuating the afternoon with chaos and calamity. The stability of several homes was abruptly compromised as the brute force of the landslide’s debris bore down upon them. In the wake of the disaster, the scene that remained was one of devastation, a stark reminder of nature’s formidable power. The catastrophe unfolded with such ferocity that onlookers were left in a state of disbelief. Swiftly responding to the crisis, rescue teams-initiated efforts to scour the wreckage for signs of life.

This heart-wrenching event is part of a broader pattern of monsoon destruction that has taken a toll on Shimla. The city’s streets have been transformed into muddy torrents and its thoroughfares littered with debris, challenging its resilience and testing its infrastructure.

The horror of this landslide is further compounded by a string of prior tragedies. The Summerhill area was recently gripped by a dreaded landslide, burying over two dozen people under tons of earth and debris. As of now, 13 bodies have been recovered, serving as a stark reminder of the monsoon’s unpredictable and deadly potential. Additionally, the Fagli region of Shimla fell victim to another lethal landslide, claiming the lives of five individuals.

Shimla’s tree-lined avenues and greenery have also borne the brunt of the monsoon’s fury. Over 200 trees have succumbed to the torrential rains that have inundated the capital of Himachal Pradesh over the past two days, with more than 250 trees collapsing citywide. The destruction spanned various neighbourhoods, including Boileauganj, Bhatthakufer, Sangti, and others, with the most affected areas being Summerhill, Ruldubhatta, Nabha, Majhiath, Banmore and Jakhu.

Among the collateral damage, countless vehicles have been buried by fallen trees and landslides. This alarming development, coupled with the ongoing landslides, has posed a significant threat to residential buildings across multiple wards.