In a move towards fostering innovation, academic excellence and skill development, Shoolini University and iHub Anubhuti- IIIT Delhi University have come together in a momentous alliance.

The key focus of the MoU is to design and conduct Skill Development Programs for faculty and students. Another significant objective of this partnership is to promote high-quality research, developing innovative solutions and management tools that address critical areas of public and community interest in India. The aim is to drive real societal change and make a positive impact on various sectors.

“We are thrilled to join hands with iHub Anubhuti- IIIT Delhi University to embark on a journey of innovation and collaboration,” said Prof Atul Khosla, Vice-Chancellor of Shoolini University. “This partnership represents a significant milestone in the landscape of higher education and research in India. Together, we aim to nurture a culture of creativity, problem-solving, and entrepreneurship among our students and faculty.”

Prof PK Khosla, Chancellor of Shoolini University, expressed confidence that this partnership would empower a new generation of professionals to make a lasting difference in the world. “Shoolini University and iHub Anubhuti- IIIT Delhi University are poised to lead the charge in innovation and collaboration, shaping a brighter future,” he stated.

Vishal Anand, Pro-Chancellor of Shoolini University, lauded the ambitious scope of cooperation outlined in the MoU. “Our collaboration encompasses a wide range of initiatives, all focused on complementarity, synergies, and mutual benefit,” he said. “This strategic alliance will create opportunities for students, faculty, and researchers to work hand-in-hand, fostering an environment of continuous learning and growth.”