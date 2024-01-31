In a significant turn of events, the Himachal Pradesh government has officially withdrawn the transfer order of Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu from his current position to the post of Principal Secretary AYUSH. This decision comes in the wake of a recent ruling by the Supreme Court, overturning the Himachal High Court’s order for the transfer.

On January 12, the Supreme Court set aside the High Court’s directive, which had initially ordered the transfer of IPS officer Sanjay Kundu from his role as the Director General of Police. The High Court had based its decision on allegations of Kundu interfering in the impartial investigation of a case, following a businessman’s letter petition expressing concerns about his safety.

The High Court, in suo motu proceedings initiated on December 26, had deemed it necessary to ensure a fair and unbiased investigation by ordering the transfer of both DGP Sanjay Kundu and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kangra. However, on January 3, the Supreme Court stayed the High Court’s order, granting Kundu the liberty to approach the High Court for the withdrawal of the earlier directive.

Subsequently, on January 9, the High Court rejected Kundu’s plea for withdrawal and instead directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the businessman’s complaint. The Supreme Court, in a subsequent ruling, upheld the decision to transfer the investigation to the SIT but rejected the transfer of DGP Sanjay Kundu. The apex court emphasized that the petitioners should not exert any influence on the functioning of the SIT.

In the latest development, the Himachal Pradesh government has issued a notification officially cancelling the transfer orders of DGP Sanjay Kundu, allowing him to continue in his role. The government’s decision aligns with the Supreme Court’s ruling, emphasizing the importance of impartiality in the ongoing investigation while affirming Kundu’s position as the Director General of Police.