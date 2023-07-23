In the early days of July, Himachal Pradesh faced one of the most challenging times in its history as a series of devastating natural calamities struck the region, leaving behind a trail of destruction and loss. Cloud bursts, floods, and landslides wreaked havoc across the state, resulting in an estimated loss of approximately Rs. 8000 crore. However, amidst the grim aftermath, a glimmer of hope emerged as the people of Himachal Pradesh came together, exemplifying resilience, unity, and unwavering support to rebuild lives.

The rugged topography of the hills compounded the impact of these natural disasters, leaving many devastated and cut off from essential resources. The challenges seemed insurmountable, testing not only the resilience of the residents but also the efficiency of the state’s disaster management efforts.

To address the urgent need for disaster management and relief efforts, the Himachal Pradesh government established the Aapada Raahat Kosh -2023 on 16th July 2023. The response to the relief fund was nothing short of remarkable, as donations poured in from citizens, organizations, and various stakeholders, surpassing the mark of Rs. 16.5 crore within a short span.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) also played a crucial role, allocating Rs. 188.50 crores to all Deputy Commissioners, bolstering the relief and rehabilitation measures across the affected regions. The Chief Minister announced an immediate assistance of Rs. one lakh each to those severely impacted by the natural calamities. Furthermore, the government increased the relief packages, ensuring that respectable amounts were provided for the loss of human lives, property, and other essential needs.

In the wake of this unprecedented tragedy, the government enacted special norms, enhancing compensation for damaged houses (both Kucha and Pucca) and shops to Rs. one lakh. Similarly, the relief amount for loss of goods increased tenfold, offering Rs. one lakh to those affected. These measures aimed to alleviate the hardships faced by the affected individuals and instil a sense of hope and reassurance during the recovery process.

The collective spirit of Himachal Pradesh shone brightly, as communities and individuals united to support one another in the face of immense adversity.

The path to recovery may be arduous, but the resolve of Himachal Pradesh remains unyielding. As the state continues its journey towards healing and rebuilding, the unwavering support and contributions to the relief fund serve as a beacon of hope, reaffirming the belief that together, Himachal Pradesh will overcome these challenging times.