In a fiery retort, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh took a swipe at Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, challenging his credibility to scrutinize the competency of state government officers. The heated exchange comes as Singh revealed startling statistics of officer replacements during Thakur’s five-year tenure, raising eyebrows and igniting a political uproar.

Singh didn’t mince his words as he accused a few leaders within Thakur’s cabinet of victimizing officers during their tenure, creating an unprecedented and distressing record of changing seven Chief Secretaries in just five years of BJP rule. This purported turbulence in the state machinery gave rise to skepticism about the effectiveness of the government and the leadership’s ability to maintain a stable work environment for officers.

“Before making allegations, the LoP should explain to the people of the state why such a situation had come and what was the reason behind the frequent change of officers during BJP,” asserted Vikramaditya Singh. The Minister further alleged that Thakur failed to rein in his colleagues and MLAs, leading to the harassment and intimidation of officers who were threatened with transfers.

The previous government’s initiative of ‘Jan Manch,’ which was meant to foster better public outreach, has now been mockingly dubbed as ‘Jhand (Humiliation) Manch’ by the public. This echoes Singh’s portrayal of a tumultuous and unstable administration that failed to value its officers and subjected them to humiliation.

In stark contrast, the present state government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has adopted a new approach to officer management. Singh commended the government’s policy of ‘Vayastha Parivartan,’ ensuring a secure tenure for officers in critical positions without unnecessary rotations. This stability has not only garnered respect from officers but also enticed several of them to return from central deputation to serve in Himachal Pradesh.

“The state government recognizes the pivotal role played by officers and employees in the development of the State and the Nation,” said Singh. The administration has emphasized providing a comfortable and supportive environment for its officials, as demonstrated by the restoration of the old pension scheme, ensuring a dignified life after serving the state for many years.

However, the verbal clash did not end with policy debates. Singh accused the former Chief Minister of resorting to cunning tactics and concocting statements to maintain political relevance amid the ongoing organizational changes within the BJP. This remark further intensified the already charged atmosphere surrounding the discussion.

The war of words highlights the growing rift between the ruling party and the opposition, with both sides defending their governance track record. As Himachal Pradesh watches the political drama unfold, the focus remains on the need for stable governance and effective leadership to create an environment that fosters growth and development for the state and its officers.

Only time will tell how this latest exchange will impact the political landscape and the perception of the respective leaders among the electorate. In the meantime, the people of Himachal Pradesh eagerly await a more substantial discourse on issues that genuinely affect their lives and the future of the state.