56,22,655 administered both Covid jabs, 22,922 get precautionary doses

Shimla: Steep rise in the daily Covid-19 cases continues as on Wednesday state has recorded 1804 new virus cases.

Kangra district is the worse hit in the state. As per the health mission report district has recorded 411 new cases, while Solan 334, Shimla 193, Mandi 161, Hamirpur 156, Una 151, Sirmour 119, Kullu 94, Chamba 38, Kinnaur 36 and Lahaul-Spiti district recorded 4 virus infections.

कांगड़ा ज़िला में आज बुधवार को कोविड संक्रमण के 411 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और 170 कोविड संक्रमित स्वस्थ भी हुए हैं। कांगड़ा ज़िला में वर्तमान में कोविड के कुल सक्रिय मामलों की संख्या 1704 हो गई है। — DC Kangra (@DcKangra) January 12, 2022

The active caseload has also jumped to 6937 in the state.

Total Covid tally has reached 2,36,639 in the state of which 2,25,800 have recovered and 3,870 have succumbed to the virus.

Amidst the increase of the Covid cases, the state government has ramped up the vaccination drive and so far, 1,17,75,756 vaccination doses have been administered in the state. As per the record, as many as 56,22,655 have been administered both doses of the vaccine, while 22,922 have been administered precautionary doses.