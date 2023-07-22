In the wake of devastating flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains, Himachal Pradesh finds itself grappling with extensive damages and losses. In response to this natural disaster, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with an eight-member central team led by Ravneesh Kumar, the financial advisor from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The primary objective of the meeting was to assess the scale of destruction and seek immediate assistance from the Union Government.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sukhu appealed for the Union Government to provide substantial financial support akin to the assistance extended to Uttarakhand during the Kedarnath disaster in June 2013. He argued that the current guidelines for financial aid offered very little relief and emphasized the need for a more tailored approach, considering the unique geographical challenges and higher construction costs faced by hill states like Himachal Pradesh.

The calamity has resulted in severe damage to critical infrastructure, including power and water supply schemes, roads, and bridges. The extent of the destruction is so vast that permanent restoration efforts are expected to be time-consuming. Recognizing the magnitude of the situation, Chief Minister Sukhu stressed the crucial role the Central Government must play in aiding the state’s recovery from this tragedy.

In the aftermath of the calamity, the Himachal Pradesh Government also sent a letter to the Central Government, requesting interim relief. Additionally, plans are underway to prepare a revised memorandum detailing the comprehensive requirements of the state post-monsoon.

The situation has underscored the pressing need for a reassessment of the financial assistance pattern for hill states facing such natural disasters. Himachal Pradesh, with its unique topography and susceptibility to weather-related calamities, requires special consideration and support from the Union Government.