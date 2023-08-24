The picturesque landscape of Himachal Pradesh has been marred by the relentless onslaught of heavy rains and landslides, leaving districts like Kullu and Mandi grappling with severe challenges. As torrential rains triggered landslides and road blockades, the State Government and local communities have come together to extend a helping hand to those caught in the midst of this natural catastrophe.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed the situation and affirmed the government’s commitment to the well-being of the affected individuals. In his recent statement, he highlighted that the road connectivity between Mandi and Kullu has been severely impacted, attributing the disruptions to a significant landslip near Pandoh. The task of restoring the vital National Highway is expected to take time, compelling authorities to turn their attention to immediate relief measures.

In response to the crisis, district administrations set up two relief camps along the Pandoh-Aut stretch in Mandi district. These camps have become beacons of hope for the stranded individuals, providing not only shelter but also food, clean water, and essential supplies. Reports indicate that the relief camps have already catered to over 800 people, ensuring that they are not only safe from the elements but also nourished during these trying times.

The outpouring of support from volunteers and organizations like the Red Cross Society has been truly heartening. Alongside government efforts, local communities have united to distribute food, supplies, and solace to those in need. The Bajaura relief camp in Kullu is catering to an additional 150 individuals, underscoring the collaborative spirit that prevails in the face of adversity.

Chief Minister Sukhu stressed that the safety and well-being of every stranded individual remain a top priority. The government has been working diligently to ensure that not only are immediate needs met, but also that arrangements are made for their safe evacuation once conditions permit.

The monsoon season, typically a source of life and rejuvenation, has unleashed unprecedented havoc upon Himachal Pradesh. The toll on human lives has been staggering, with over 350 individuals losing their lives to the natural disaster. Property damage has also been extensive, with estimates of losses exceeding Rs. 12,000 crore. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that despite these challenges, the State Government is unwavering in its determination to provide aid and support to those affected.

Funds have been allocated to expedite the clearance of debris and restoration of critical roadways. The government’s commitment to restoring normalcy and providing relief to its citizens stands as a testament to its dedication to the people.