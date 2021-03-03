Shimla: Leading by example, former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Wednesday took the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19.

The octogenarian, six-time CM got himself vaccinated at Deen Dayal Upadhaya (DDU) hospital.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 77 new positive covid cases. Bilaspur district has tested the highest 18 cases, while Solan and Sirmour 14 each cases, Kangra 9, Shimla 8, Kullu 5, Chamba, Mandi and Una 3 each Covid positive cases.

Active virus cases have jumped to 495 of which Kangra district has 227 patients, Una 53 and 48 active cases are in Solan district.

Now total Covid cases in the state are 58,877 of which 57,386 have recovered, while 983 patients have died due to the COVID-19 related complications.