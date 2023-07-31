Shimla – In the wake of the devastating impact of heavy rains, cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides that have wreaked havoc across the state, District Relief and Rehabilitation Committees, led by Ministers and Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, are all set to launch a comprehensive review tour starting this week.

The main objective of these committees is to conduct on-site assessments and oversee the progress of the relief and rehabilitation works currently underway. As the disaster has left many communities in dire need of assistance, the Chief Minister’s directive to speed up these efforts is critical to providing much-needed aid to those affected.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, a spokesperson expressed the significance of the review tour. These committees, consisting of key officials and ministers, will play a pivotal role in streamlining the rehabilitation initiatives by personally visiting the disaster-hit districts and evaluating the relief operations on the ground. Their immediate presence will ensure efficient coordination and quick decision-making, facilitating the delivery of essential resources and support to the affected areas.

The schedule for the review tour has been meticulously planned to cover all the affected regions. High-ranking officials, including the Speaker of the HP Vidhan Sabha, Ministers of Health and Family Welfare, Agriculture, Industry, Revenue, Education, Rural Development, Public Works, and Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, will be dispatched to different disaster-stricken districts over the course of the next week.

Their respective missions include visiting the worst-hit districts, such as Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Sirmaur, Solan, Mandi, and Kullu. The purpose is to directly assess the damage, evaluate the effectiveness of ongoing relief works, and identify any gaps that need to be urgently addressed.