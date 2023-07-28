Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is set to visit Himachal Pradesh on August 1 to personally assess the extensive damage caused to the Mandi-Kullu-Manali four-lane stretch due to heavy floods in the Beas River. The minister’s visit aims to gauge the magnitude of destruction and devise a plan for the restoration and reconstruction of the affected highway. His ministry has already issued directives to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in this regard, and preparations for the visit are underway.

The proposed itinerary for Nitin Gadkari’s visit is expected to begin with his arrival in Mandi by air. From there, he will proceed to Manali by road, inspecting the damaged sections of the four-lane project along the way. The flood-induced devastation has raised concerns over the timeline and execution of the four-laning project, prompting the minister’s intervention.

While the official tour schedule is yet to be released, the Himachal government is eagerly anticipating updates from the Union Minister’s office. The visit holds significant importance as it will provide an opportunity to assess the scale of damage and strategize the necessary course of action for the timely completion of the project.

On August 1, the blueprint for the upcoming phases of the Kullu to Manali four-laning project will also be prepared, following the Union Minister’s evaluation. With Nitin Gadkari’s attention to the matter, it is expected that efficient solutions will be proposed to address the challenges posed by the floods.

NHAI’s Kiratpur Manali Fourlane Project Director, Varun Chari, confirmed the receipt of orders concerning the Union Minister’s visit to Himachal Pradesh. The team is geared up to showcase the ground realities and challenges faced in restoring the vital roadway.

The visit of Nitin Gadkari brings hope to the residents in the region, as his direct involvement indicates a proactive approach towards rebuilding critical infrastructure. The state and central authorities are collaborating to ensure a comprehensive assessment and subsequent action plan for the Mandi-Kullu-Manali four-lane project. As the region recovers from the aftermath of the devastating floods, the government’s commitment to restoring crucial roadways remains steadfast.

Earlier on Wednesday, the leader of the opposition, Jairam Thakur, held a meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, where he briefed him about the extensive losses incurred in the state due to the floods. During the meeting, Thakur urged the Union government for generous funding to support the rehabilitation and maintenance of the affected roads. Additionally, he extended an invitation to Gadkari, urging him to visit the state personally and assess the scale of the damage.