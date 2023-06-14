SJVN has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) to spearhead the development of 5000 MW of renewable energy projects in Maharashtra.

The signing ceremony, witnessed by Deputy Chief Minister and Power Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, along with Principal Secretary Energy, Govt. of Maharashtra, Abha Shukla, marked the beginning of collaboration. Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel) of SJVN, and P. Anablagan, CMD of MAHAGENCO, officially inked the MoU, solidifying their commitment to the ambitious endeavours.

The primary objective of the MoU is to explore the feasibility of diverse renewable projects across Maharashtra, including hydro, pumped storage, wind, solar, hybrid, and green hydrogen projects. This collaborative effort aims to tap into the abundant natural resources and favourable climate of Maharashtra, propelling the state towards a greener and more sustainable energy future.

Additionally, the agreement outlines the mutual intent of SJVN and MAHAGENCO to actively participate in tenders issued by the Government of Maharashtra for the renovation and modernization of small hydropower stations currently under the purview of MAHAGENCO. This joint endeavour will enhance existing infrastructure and maximize the utilization of available resources.

The partnership between SJVN and MAHAGENCO is poised to be a game-changer in Maharashtra’s renewable energy landscape. By leveraging their collective expertise and resources, these two industry leaders aim to revolutionize the state’s renewable energy capacity and contribute significantly to its economic growth.

The MoU signifies a crucial step forward in the pursuit of sustainable development in Maharashtra. As the demand for clean and environmentally friendly energy sources escalates, the collaboration between SJVN and MAHAGENCO represents a landmark moment, bringing Maharashtra closer to its goal of a thriving and eco-conscious future.