In a progressive move towards digitizing educational records, the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has unveiled the DG Locker facility, offering students in 10th and 12th grades a seamless way to access their certificates. The board has recently announced that provisional certificates for the 12th examination of the 2023 session are now available on DG Locker, with 10th certificates set to be accessible within the next two days. This new digital locker system empowers students to retrieve copies of their documents independently and at their convenience.

To make use of the DG Locker, students need to register on the official Digital Locker website via a mobile app or computer. This development comes as a response to the demand from students, particularly those aspiring to join institutes outside Himachal Pradesh or study abroad, who sought board-issued certificates. In response to these requests, the board has made the certificates available on DG Locker.

It is worth noting that the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board had previously envisioned the implementation of a digital locker facility for students, and they have now successfully brought this vision to fruition.

Shedding light on the matter, Dr Vishal Sharma, the Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, mentioned that students who require a detailed mark sheet can obtain a verified copy from the board office. The necessary procedures for printed mark sheets have been completed, and soon the 10th-grade mark sheets will be distributed to schools by the board.

The introduction of the DG Locker facility by the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board signifies a remarkable milestone in streamlining access to academic documents for students. This digital initiative not only offers convenience but also aligns with broader efforts to digitize the education sector. By securely storing and retrieving their certificates, students now have greater control over their academic records, ushering in a new era of accessibility and efficiency.