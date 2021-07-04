Mandi: Within few hours of the assault with a sword on locals by tourists for opposing hooliganism in Mandi, the police nabbed them from Manali.

The incident occurred on Friday night at around 11.30 pm when one of the tourist carrying a sword chopped off one of the fingers of a local and injured another person.

An FIR was lodged by the Mandi police.

According to media reports, two locals Anil and Hitesh were assaulted by four persons after they were objected to creating nuisance in Thaneda market in Mandi.

One of the tourist attacked them with a sword during which Anil and Hitesh got injured. Anil lost one of his fingers in the right hand.

They were rushed to the hospital and Anil has been referred to PGI Chandigarh.

The four persons fled from the spot in their vehicle, Fortuner PB – 02 -CK 6300.

However, the Police swinging into action alerted the other adjoining police stations to detain the vehicle.

They were detained at Koksar in Lahaul-Spiti.

According to ASP Mandi, Ashish Sharma the tourists were traced from the Lahaul-Spiti district. They have been arrested and booked under sections 307, 326, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Thana Sadar, he added.

They will be presented in Court on Monday.

A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral and has garnered strong criticism from the people.

The tourists and locals conflict are rising in the state, as after the restrictions were lifted the state is experiencing a heavy inflow of tourists.