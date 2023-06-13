A heart-wrenching incident has unfolded in the Bhandal Panchayat of Saluni sub-division, District Chamba, as a love story takes a chilling and tragic turn. A 21-year-old Hindu boy named Manohar has allegedly met a brutal demise at the hands of a Muslim family. Reports indicate that Manohar had formed a relationship with a Muslim girl. However, when the girl’s family discovered their association, it is alleged that they resorted to a horrifying act of violence, shattering the dreams of young love.

On June 9, locals reported a foul smell emanating from a gunny bag in the vicinity. Acting upon this information, the police intervened and made a chilling discovery – the bag contained eight dismembered body parts belonging to Manohar. The extent of the brutality inflicted upon the victim became apparent as authorities unravelled the harrowing details of the crime.

It is alleged that the Muslim girl’s family, outraged by her association with Manohar, orchestrated a sinister plot. Calling him through the girl’s cooperation, they lured him to a location where he was brutally murdered. To conceal their heinous act, the perpetrators attempted to burn the victim’s body but ultimately resorted to dismembering it. Subsequently, they placed the severed body parts inside a sack and buried it in a drain, hidden beneath stones.

As the investigation unfolded, authorities took swift action, arresting two girls and a brother in connection with the murder. The community experienced tension following the incident, although no further violent incidents were reported. Chamba’s Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Yadav, confirmed the disturbing nature of the crime, leaving the entire region in shock.

The Police are further investigating the crime, aiming to shed light on the motives and provide justice for the victim.