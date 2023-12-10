Mandi – In a shocking incident, a young man named Ravi was brutally murdered late at night in the Kaloga outpost of Dharampur. Ravi and three friends were returning home after a wedding ceremony when two individuals in a car attacked him after asking for his name.

The assailants targeted Ravi’s throat with a knife, resulting in fatal injuries. A friend who attempted to intervene was also injured in the process. The attackers fled the scene in their car.

Police acted swiftly and arrested two suspects. The motive behind the murder remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing. The injured friend has been admitted to the hospital, and Ravi’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.