In a catastrophic event that unfolded on Tuesday evening, Dhanyara village in the Mandi district was struck by a cloudburst, leaving behind scenes of widespread devastation and despair. The ferocious natural disaster unleashed a torrential downpour, washing away large tracts of land, disrupting communication routes, and burying vehicles under debris. The true extent of the damage is still being assessed as the village grapples with the aftermath of this nightmarish ordeal.

The merciless cloudburst obliterated several bighas of precious land that once provided sustenance and shelter for countless families. The loss has left residents reeling, unsure of how to rebuild their shattered lives amidst the rubble. Moreover, the severed communication routes have exacerbated the crisis, isolating the village and hindering relief efforts to assist those in urgent need.

In response to the emergency, the locals and administration sprang into action, successfully evacuating 40 people from the cloudburst-hit area.

The impact of the cloudburst extended beyond Dhanyara village, affecting neighboring regions as well. The destructive power of the cloudburst spared no one, damaging critical infrastructure alongside lives and livelihoods. As Dhanyara village and surrounding areas come to terms with the immense scale of devastation, dedicated efforts are underway to provide immediate relief, rehabilitation, and support to affected families.

Simultaneously, the capital city of Shimla experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and hail. As a precautionary measure, authorities have issued a yellow alert, warning residents about the potential for rain and hailstorms in the coming days.