In a groundbreaking move to revolutionize the education landscape, government schools are embarking on a momentous transformation into smart schools. Led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, an ambitious plan was unveiled during a recent review meeting of the Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), reaffirming the government’s commitment to providing quality education in all government institutions. The initiative will equip classrooms with cutting-edge technology, create an optimal learning environment, and empower students with modern educational practices.

In the initial phase of this visionary initiative, the government aims to equip 11th and 12th-standard classrooms in government schools with state-of-the-art technology, including smart classroom equipment, student-friendly furniture, and improved interior designs. These advancements aim to create a conducive learning environment that fosters academic excellence among students.

To ensure the efficient implementation of this plan, the Chief Minister has directed the Education Department to identify schools with optimal student strength, reliable internet connectivity, and well-maintained infrastructure. This meticulous approach will ensure that the facilities are provided where they are most needed. Subsequently, the smart school facilities will be extended to classes 8th to 10th, followed by classes 7th to 1st in subsequent phases.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the government’s special focus on improving the educational standards of government schools, particularly in remote areas, to ensure that students studying in these institutions receive a quality education without any disadvantage. The state government has allocated a significant portion of the current budget to the education sector, underscoring its commitment to this cause.

As part of these efforts, the government will establish library rooms in every Senior Secondary School, providing students with access to a wide range of educational resources. Moreover, over 40,000 modern desks will be provided to government schools this year, ensuring a comfortable and conducive learning environment for students. In a move to enhance teaching practices, more than 17,000 primary school teachers will receive tablets, enabling them to adopt the best educational practices and facilitate improved learning outcomes for their students.

Additionally, the government aims to recognize and encourage high-achieving students within government educational institutions, inspiring them to reach their full potential and fostering a culture of academic excellence.

The transformative measures undertaken by the government signal a new era for government schools in our state. By embracing technology, improving infrastructure, and prioritizing quality education, the government aims to revolutionize the education system and empower students across all regions with modern, accessible, and world-class learning opportunities.