Theog – In a tragic incident in Theog, 30 km from Shimla, a Nepali labourer named Prem was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Prem, along with two fellow workers, Hemraj and Rajan, was employed in an apple orchard.

The discovery unfolded when Prem’s employer, Vikas Sharma, stumbled upon his lifeless body. The police have registered a case and are searching for Hemraj, one of Prem’s co-workers, who is now the prime suspect.

The victim had sustained injuries from a weapon, and there were attempts to burn the body to destroy evidence. DSP Theog Siddharth Sharma conformed that a case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).