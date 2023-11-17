Kullu – In a startling turn of events, the bodies of an unidentified young man and a girl were found unclothed near a hot water pond in Tegdi in Manikaran in Kullu district. The discovery unfolded when authorities received a tip about a body near the Parvati River, triggering a swift response from the police and launching a murder investigation.

The unsettling details emerged as the body of the girl was found submerged in the pond, while the young man’s remains lay outside. Visible sharp weapon marks on the young man’s neck and arms have heightened suspicions, leading law enforcement to treat the case as a potential double homicide.

Efforts to identify the victims have been complicated by swollen faces, hindering immediate recognition. Personal items, including mobile phones, discovered at the scene provide a potential avenue for identification, though no breakthrough has been made thus far.

The bodies have been taken to the Kullu Regional Hospital for post-mortem examinations.