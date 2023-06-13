Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh was rocked by a horrifying crime as the dismembered body of a young individual was discovered in a drain, revealing a gruesome and chilling murder. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Manohar Lal, met a tragic and violent end, with his body cruelly severed into multiple pieces and callously hidden inside a sack.

The shocking find came to light when vigilant jawans from a border outpost were conducting their routine patrol and stumbled upon the gunny sack lying abandoned in the drain. Alarmed by the ghastly sight, they swiftly reported the incident to the authorities, prompting a rapid response from the local police.

Manohar Lal, a resident of Tharoli village panchayat in Bhandal, was last seen alive when he left his home on Tuesday to visit another house in the vicinity. However, he mysteriously disappeared. Despite tireless efforts to locate him, family’s worst fears were realized with the discovery of his dismembered remains.

The gory crime scene sent shockwaves throughout the district, leaving the community in a state of disbelief and horror. Forensic experts were summoned to the scene to gather vital evidence, while the police swiftly launched a manhunt to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a significant breakthrough, the police have managed to apprehend a suspect in connection with the murder. The suspect was produced in court, where they were remanded to police custody for a period of five days. The motive behind this brutal act remains unknown, intensifying the urgency of the ongoing investigation.