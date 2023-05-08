The Indian state of Himachal Pradesh is considering the adoption of modern Australian technologies for better plant health and productivity. The announcement was made by the Horticulture Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, who is leading a delegation to Australia to study the latest techniques for growing fruit plants on a large scale in the state.

Negi explained that most of the fruit plants in Himachal Pradesh are cultivated through traditional methods or imported from other parts of India, which makes them susceptible to various diseases. The minister hopes that by studying the modern techniques being adopted in Australia, such as screening, testing, cleaning and maintenance of exotic plants, and other latest methodologies, horticulturists in Himachal Pradesh will be able to enhance their income.

The delegation will also hold discussions with the Chief Plant Health Officer of the State of Victoria and the Strawberry Industry Certification Authority (VSICA). They will visit and discuss the nursery registration program at Elizabeth Agricultural Institute laboratories in Sydney and state-of-the-art fruit nurseries.

Negi stated that this tour would enable the Himachal Pradesh government to bring Australian technology to the state, which will help establish modern laboratories for the preparation of high-quality plants.

The tour is being conducted by the Asian Development Bank in collaboration with the Government of India under the Healthy Plant Program. The delegation includes senior officers from the Ministry of Agriculture, GoI, who will be studying the latest techniques for plant health management in Australia.