In a state-level function commemorating World Environment Day, Himachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, announced the state government’s commitment to finding alternatives to plastic. The government aims to frame a comprehensive policy within a year to encourage industries to seek alternatives to plastic and eventually enforce a complete ban on its use.

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the importance of incorporating environmental education into the curriculum to promote awareness among children. By integrating culture and environment-oriented courses, Himachal Pradesh seeks to cultivate eco-consciousness from an early age, ensuring a generation that values and protects the environment.

The government is seeking alternatives to plastic to boost and preserve the environment. Chief Minister Sukhu urged people to cooperate with the government’s efforts in environmental protection and reducing pollution. He highlighted the impacts of climate change, including changing weather patterns and increasing water crises across the country. Many states are demanding extra water from Himachal Pradesh, indicating the urgency of environmental preservation.

To address environmental issues, the present state government has presented a green budget. It allocates funds for renewable energy initiatives and focuses on combating the single-use of plastic. Over the next three years, government vehicles will be phased out and replaced with electric vehicles. Himachal Pradesh is also promoting the production of solar and wind energy.

In support of eco-friendly transportation, the state government is providing a 50% subsidy on the purchase of e-buses, e-trucks, and e-taxis. This initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions and increase the income of those involved in the transportation sector.

Himachal Pradesh is taking the lead in establishing green corridors, making it the first state in the country to do so. Infrastructure development is underway to facilitate eco-friendly transportation. Additionally, the government is focusing on the production of green hydrogen, which is expected to yield positive outcomes in the near future. The state aims to transform into a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the need to find alternatives to plastic waste and presented 9 Dona-Pattal machines to women self-help groups. The government also provided solar lights to 20 single women (Ekal Naris) as a means of promoting sustainable practices.

As a symbolic gesture promoting environmental awareness, the Chief Minister was presented with a jacket made from recycled plastic waste.

An exhibition showcasing various self-help groups and other organizations was inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena detailed the comprehensive program being implemented by the state government to safeguard the environment. While the forest cover has increased in the state, waste management remains a challenge. Finding alternatives to plastic is essential in addressing this issue.

Mohd. Al Khawad, Cluster Head of GiZ, emphasized the significance of addressing climate change in the Himalayan region. GiZ is actively engaged in four key projects in Himachal Pradesh, focusing on forest management, wetland management, water security, and water management. These initiatives aim to combat climate change and promote sustainable practices in the region.

United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, Dia Mirza, highlighted the adverse effects of plastic waste and its presence in the human bloodstream. She called for collaboration between the government and industries to tackle this menace, stressing the need for alternative solutions to plastic.

Director of Environment, Science, Technology, and Climate Change, Lalit Jain, welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries, stating that World Environment Day is being celebrated on the theme of “Beat Plastic Pollution.” The department organizes programs to raise awareness and acknowledges outstanding work with prizes to encourage better practices.