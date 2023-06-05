Shoolini University, IIT Mandi, IIM Sirmour, Horticulture and Agriculture Universities Make Impressive Showings in Rankings

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released its highly anticipated rankings for 2023 on Monday, showcasing the best educational institutions in India across various domains. IIT Madras emerged as the frontrunner for the eighth consecutive year in the engineering category, while IISc Bengaluru claimed the title of ‘Best University’ overall, according to the Ministry of Education.

In the engineering category, IIT Madras secured the top spot, solidifying its reputation as a premier institution. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay followed closely, clinching the second and third positions, respectively. The consistent performance of these esteemed institutions reaffirms their commitment to excellence in technical education.

For research, IISc Bengaluru earned the distinction of being the best university, demonstrating its exceptional contributions to the field. IIT Delhi took the third position in the “overall” category, with IISc Bengaluru securing the second spot. These institutions continue to set benchmarks for academic and research excellence.

When it comes to innovation, IIT Kanpur outshone other institutions and secured the top position, emphasizing its commitment to fostering groundbreaking ideas and technological advancements.

In the management category, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad emerged as the best management college, closely followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode. These institutes have consistently demonstrated their prowess in shaping future business leaders.

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad secured the top rank in the pharmacy category, with Jamia Hamdard and BITS Pilani taking the second and third positions, respectively. These institutions have proven their dedication to advancing pharmaceutical education and research.

In the field of law, the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru topped the ranking, with the National Law University, Delhi, and NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad securing notable positions.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a mixed bag of results, with some universities making their mark in the rankings. IIT Mandi secured the 33rd rank in the Engineering category and the 73rd rank in the Overall ranking. Shoolini University, a private institution, achieved the 41st rank in Pharmacy and the 73rd rank in the Best University category. IIM Sirmour secured the 98th rank in Management. Agriculture University Palampur and Horticulture University Nauni stood at the 14th and 17th ranks, respectively, in the agriculture and allied sector.

Despite generous government funding, both Himachal Pradesh University and Central University Himachal failed to secure positions in the top 25 rankings for University, Engineering, Management, Overall, and Law segments. Shoolini University stands as the sole private university from Himachal Pradesh to feature in the NIRF rankings, showcasing its commitment to academic excellence.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is a comprehensive methodology adopted by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to evaluate and rank higher education institutions across the nation. The framework encompasses various parameters, including “Teaching, Learning, and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception.” These rankings serve as a testament to the dedication and excellence of institutions in shaping the future of education in India.