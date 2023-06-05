Agriculture University Palampur Secures the 14th Position, while Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni Ranks 17th in National Rankings

The state of Himachal Pradesh witnessed a remarkable display of excellence in the recently announced National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 rankings, particularly in the domains of agriculture and horticulture. Agriculture University Palampur and Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, both achieved commendable positions in the highly competitive Agriculture and Allied Sectors category.

Agriculture University Palampur made headlines by securing an impressive 14th rank in the NIRF rankings. The university’s unwavering commitment to providing top-quality agricultural education, research, and innovation has propelled it to the forefront of agricultural institutions in the country. The diligent efforts of its faculty, staff, and students have culminated in this prestigious recognition, highlighting the institution’s dedication to excellence.

Similarly, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, showcased its prowess in the field by securing the 17th position in the same category. The university’s emphasis on horticulture education and research has cemented its reputation as a hub of excellence in the domain. This recognition in the NIRF rankings is a testament to the institution’s commitment to advancing the field of horticulture and contributing to the sustainable growth of the sector.

These exceptional rankings achieved by both universities underscore Himachal Pradesh’s rich agricultural and horticultural heritage.

The success of Agriculture University Palampur and Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, in the NIRF rankings not only brings pride to the institutions but also showcases the state’s significant contributions to agricultural and horticultural research and education in India. These universities serve as beacons of knowledge and innovation, equipping students with the necessary skills to address the challenges faced by the agricultural and horticultural sectors.