Rohtak: Himachal Pradesh Cricket team has started its Ranji Trophy 2022-23 campaign on a positive note as the Rishi Dhawan-led team has registered 1st victory in the tournament by defeating Haryana with an inning and 88 runs at Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium Rohtak in a Group A Match.

After winning the toss Haryana choose to bat first, but its decision proved disastrous as the team bundled on a paltry score of 46. Himachal seamers Vaibhav Arora and Sidharth Sharma claimed 4 and 3 wickets, while Kanwar Abhinay and captain Rishi Dhawan took 2 and 1 wickets respectively.

After getting host cheaply, Himachal Pradesh openers Raghav Dhawan and Prashant Sharma played sensibly and piled up 219 runs for 1st wicket partnership. Prashant scored a brisk 137 in 181 balls. In his attacking inning, Solan lad hit 16 fours and 4 maximums. Raghav made 182 and was supported well from the other end by Ankit Kalsi, Amit Kumar and Akash Vashisht. Amit made 81. Himachal made 487 in the first inning and lost only 4 wickets.

Trailing by 441 runs, Haryana started cautiously in its second inning. Its openers added 53 runs for 1st wicket and 154 for the second wicket partnership. Seamer Sidharth Sharma gets both openers. Bishnoi made a fighting 97 and captain Rana was the second-highest scorer for Haryana with 87 individual scores. However, the rest of the Haryana players failed to negotiate the Himachal’s bowling attack and bowled out on 352 runs.

In the second inning, Rishi took 3 wickets, while Sidharth, Dagar and Vashisht get 2 each wicket. Arora also got a wicket.

For brilliant 182, Raghav Dhawan was adjusted Man of the Match.