In a heart-stopping turn of events, the Male Surgical Ward at Medical College Nahan experienced a catastrophic ceiling collapse during the late hours of Tuesday night, but by sheer luck, everyone present managed to escape unharmed.

The horrifying incident unfolded amidst a fierce thunderstorm. Responding swiftly to the crisis, Dr. Naveen Gupta, the Medical Superintendent of Medical College Nahan, rushed to the scene to assess the gravity of the situation. The medical team, working with remarkable efficiency, promptly relocated the patients to alternative accommodations, ensuring their immediate safety and well-being.

According to initial reports, the ceiling collapse occurred around 9:30 PM on Tuesday night, raising concerns about the structural integrity of the male surgical ward. It is disconcerting to note that this ward has previously experienced similar incidents, necessitating a thorough investigation by authorities to uncover the root cause of these recurring accidents. Steps must be taken to implement effective measures that prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of regular maintenance and unwavering vigilance in safeguarding the safety of medical facilities. It is imperative that authorities take swift and decisive action to address any structural concerns, thereby averting potential accidents that could jeopardize the lives of both patients and dedicated healthcare professionals.