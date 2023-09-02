In a bold and decisive move, the Himachal Pradesh government has implemented a two-week ban on hill cutting and fresh building permissions throughout the state. This decision comes in the wake of an alarming environmental crisis that has gripped Himachal Pradesh, characterized by catastrophic landslides, land subsidence, river bank failures, and severe erosion during the ongoing monsoon season.

The ban on hill cutting, which encompasses all private development and construction activities, is accompanied by a freeze on fresh planning and building permissions for commercial and tourism units in several districts, including Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Solan, and Chamba. The government’s primary objective is to curb activities that have contributed to the destabilization of hills, endangering the environment and communities.

The recent environmental disasters in HP have resulted in tragic loss of lives and property. These incidents have underscored the urgent need for proactive measures to protect the state’s natural beauty and its inhabitants. By imposing a temporary halt on hill cutting and construction approvals, the government intends to mitigate further damage and promote responsible development.

The spokesperson for the state government emphasized that the ban is not a blanket restriction but includes exceptions for rebuilding disaster-affected buildings and roads. This ensures that necessary reconstruction can continue without compromising environmental safety.