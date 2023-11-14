Himachal Pradesh CM Sets 10-Day Deadline for E-Charging Station Status Report

Shimla – In a bold move towards environmental sustainability, Himachal Pradesh is poised to undergo a revolutionary transformation in its transportation infrastructure. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a plan to establish 107 e-charging stations across the state, a strategic initiative aimed at promoting electric vehicles (e-vehicles) and reducing the reliance on traditional fossil fuel-powered transport.

The ambitious project is designed to create a robust network of e-charging stations, with 53 stations strategically located at various petrol pumps and an additional 54 to be overseen by the state’s Transport Department. Chief Minister Sukhu, recognizing the urgency of this green initiative, has set a stringent 10-day deadline for the Transport Department to submit a detailed status report outlining the progress and plans for the implementation of these e-charging stations.

As part of the broader vision for a sustainable and eco-friendly transportation system, the Chief Minister conducted a thorough review of the proposed establishment of six green corridors within the state. These corridors, including Parwanoo-Nalagarh-Una-Hamirpur-Sansarpur Terrace, Paonta-Nahan-Solan-Shimla, Parwanoo-Solan-Shimla-Rampur-Losar, Mandi-Jogindernagar-Palampur-Dharamshala-Kangra-Pathankot, and Kiratpur-Bilaspur-Mandi-Manali-Keylang-ZingZingbar, aim to create seamless routes for e-vehicles.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sukhu also sought updates on the tender process for the installation of electricity transformers and the current status of tenders for the green corridors. His emphasis on replacing diesel buses operated by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) with electric buses (e-buses) further underscores the state’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted that the state government’s dedication to environmental conservation extends beyond public transportation. In a bid to provide self-employment opportunities for unemployed youth, e-taxis will soon be introduced in government departments. The Chief Minister revealed that a dedicated website for the registration of e-taxis is currently in development and is expected to be launched shortly.