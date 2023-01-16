Shimla: Taking cognizance of the recent incident of the sinking of Joshimath, in Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the officers to develop an advance warning system to mitigate disasters and improve the Disaster Management Response Capacity System.

CM Sukhu, in a high-level Disaster Management meeting, directed officers to identify the areas more prone to earthquakes particularly in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Kinnaur districts and to prepare a detailed report of landslides and sinking zones. And also asked to identify the black spots which were the major cause of road accidents in the State.

Stressing upon adopting the measures to strengthen the Response and Awareness System besides preparedness at the institutional and individual level, the Chief Minister also examined the damages and loss of life and property caused due to various disasters that occurred during the past few years.

Directions were issued for mapping of glaciers through new and advanced technology and also asked to conduct a study and submit the report of the areas more prone to earthquakes.