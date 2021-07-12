New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concerns about heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and said the situation is being closely monitored.

PM Modi assured to provide all needed help. He said that the union govt is monitoring the situation closely and working actively with the state government. The Prime Minister twisted

The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working with the State Government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2021

Also Read: Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Dharamshala

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also assured to provide help. He said that the Hoe Ministry monitoring the position and sending NDRF teams for relief work.

हिमाचल प्रदेश में तेज बारिश से आयी प्राकृतिक आपदा के संबंध में मैंने मुख्यमंत्री श्री @jairamthakurbjp जी से बात की है। राहत कार्यों के लिए NDRF की टीमें शीघ्र वहाँ पहुँच रही हैं। गृह मंत्रालय स्थिति को निरंतर मॉनिटर कर रहा है। केंद्र की ओर से हिमाचल को हर संभव मदद दी जाएगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 12, 2021

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed concern over the losses due to heavy rain and speculated cloud burst in certain parts of the State on Monday.

The Chief Minister has directed the administrations of various districts of the State to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations in the affected areas. He also urged the local people and tourists to refrain from going near the river banks to avoid any untoward incident.

Early Monday morning, a cloudburst occurred in Dharamshala resulting in a flash flood causing huge damages to the properties.

Vehicles were swept away in the flood and many houses and shops were damaged. No loss the lives were reported so far.