One person has been killed while 13 including a four-year-old boy and his mother went missing due to cloudburst triggered by torrential rain in various places of the state.

In the Lahaul-Spiti district, one person was killed while 10 went missing due to a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Tozing Nullah on Tandi-Udaipur Road. Two vehicles also washed away due to the flash flood.

Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul-Spiti Neeraj Kumar said that one person has been rescued and one body has been recovered from the debris.

Apart from this, Leh-Manali National Highway has been blocked in various places due to landslides.

The DC said that roads are being cleared by a team of BRO and district administration. He said that an alternative road for Leg is available for light vehicles. He has appealed Leh and Manali taxi union not to venture towards these areas unnecessarily.

“A National Disaster Response Force has been called from Mandi to rescue the missing persons” he added.

In the Kullu district, a four-year-old child identified as Nikunj, his mother Poonam (26) and another woman identified as Vanita (25) went missing after being washed away in Bhram Ganga rivulet in Manikaran after a flash flood. The mother-son duo was passing by the river and the water level was raised due to flashflood.

Vehicles and water supply schemes have also been damaged in Panthaghati, Shimla near Tenzin Hospital due to a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall. However, no loss of life has been reported in the incident.

Heavy rainfall in the state is very likely to continue till July 31. State’s Meteorological Department has also issued a red warning for Kangra, Bilaspur, Mandi and Sirmaur districts, resulting in extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places of these districts. An orange weather warning has also been issued for Shimla, Solan, Una, Chamba, Hamirpur and Kullu districts.

Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning flash flood in Chamba, Shimla, Solan, Kullu, Kangra and Mandi districts for the next 36 hours.

Himachal Pradesh Police has advised the tourists as well as the locals not to travel unnecessarily as the state is receiving heavy rainfall.