A devastating cloudburst in the Kamru and Tongche Nala areas of the Kinnaur district has wreaked havoc, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. While there have been no reported casualties, the flood following the cloudburst has completely destroyed the apple orchards of 12 families.

The impact of the cloudburst extended beyond the orchards, sweeping away vehicles and motorcycles in its relentless grip. The Kachham-Sangla road, a lifeline for the region, has come to a standstill. Adding to the chaos, National Highway-5 faced blockage due to the flooding in Runag Nala near Tapri, and water levels in Broni drain near Jhakdi resulted in a complete halt to traffic on the highway.

The resulting highway blockages have severed the connectivity between Shimla and Kinnaur districts, causing significant disruption to transportation in the region. In response to the situation, authorities are rerouting buses via Sunni, as cracks in the hills have made the usual route via Shilaru unsafe.