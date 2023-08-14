Residents Struggle as Cloudburst and Landslides Engulf Himachal Pradesh in Chaos

Himachal Pradesh is currently reeling under the merciless fury of nature. A deadly cloudburst and a series of landslides have left the state in a state of devastation, with loss of life and widespread disruption of infrastructure. The aftermath of the catastrophe has brought communities together as they work to rebuild amidst the ruins.

Late on Sunday night, Solan’s Kandaghat bore the brunt of a cloudburst that wreaked havoc in the region. The torrential downpour triggered a flash flood that washed away two houses and a cow shed in the village of Jadon Post Office. The aftermath was grim, with the loss of seven lives, including both men and women. The rescue teams, working tirelessly, managed to save five individuals from the disaster’s grip.

The victims of this tragic incident have been identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12). Kanta Devi, one of the survivors, sustained a broken leg and has been hospitalized for treatment.

The catastrophic impact extended to Mandi district, where the threat of landslides looms large. Lal Kothi in Shimla witnessed a significant landslide, raising concerns about the potential loss of life and property. Several major roads and highways have been rendered impassable due to the landslides, isolating communities and disrupting transportation.

One of the worst-hit roads is Barri Road near Solag, which has been completely closed off due to fallen debris. This closure has led to diversions and traffic congestion, causing further inconvenience to residents and travellers alike. Additionally, the Dharamshala Shimla road remains inaccessible near Dagsech, exacerbating the transportation challenges faced by the region.

Authorities have been proactive in responding to the disaster, evacuating vulnerable areas and providing aid to affected families.