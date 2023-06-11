Dharampur – A cloudburst struck the Mandap area of Dharampur in Mandi district, causing damage to the under-construction bridge and road. The incident occurred during the ongoing construction work on the Gayun-Draman Road bridge. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported in the aftermath of this calamity.

The cloudburst swept away a JCB machine into the raging waters of Gayun Khad, a local stream, while simultaneously burying approximately 200 iron plates intended for use in the construction of bridge pillars under a massive debris pile.

In a separate incident, a landslide near Banala near Aut prompted the temporary closure of the crucial Chandigarh-Manali National Highway. However, after two hours of relentless efforts, the road has been successfully reopened for traffic, alleviating the transportation disruptions in the area.

The Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory for the region, projecting the possibility of continued rainfall in the plains and mid-mountain areas of Himachal Pradesh over the next three days. From June 12 to 14, residents in the lower areas, plains, and mid-mountain regions should anticipate light to moderate rainfall. A yellow alert has been issued, cautioning residents about the potential risks associated with thunderstorms and hailstorms at specific locations. Additionally, isolated high-altitude regions may witness sporadic instances of light rain and snowfall.