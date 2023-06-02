Rohru: In a fortunate turn of events, a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus traveling from Tangnu to Chirgaon in the Rohru area of Shimla district encountered a brake failure and collided with a hill, resulting in injuries to 44 passengers. The incident occurred at around 7:00 am, approximately two kilometers before reaching Dhamwadi, in an area known as Adkuni Ghat.

As the driver alerted the passengers about the brake failure, panic ensued inside the bus. However, the quick-thinking driver skillfully manoeuvred the vehicle, bringing it to a halt after colliding with the hillside. The passengers sustained minor injuries from the impact, but fortunately, the bus did not plunge into a nearby ditch, potentially averting a catastrophic accident.

The injured individuals were swiftly transported to the Primary Health Center in Sandasu, with some requiring further medical attention at Rohru Hospital. Out of the 55 passengers on board at the time of the incident, 44 sustained injuries. Vimlesh, the executive in charge of the Chirgaon bus stand, commended the driver for his prompt response, emphasizing that his actions prevented a more severe outcome. He reassured the public that all individuals involved were now out of danger.

Upon receiving news of the accident, Administration promptly dispatched a team to the hospital and the accident site to provide necessary assistance and support. Authorities are currently investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the brake failure and ensure appropriate measures are taken to prevent similar accidents in the future.